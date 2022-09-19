MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Hits $1.84 on Major Exchanges

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $56.31 million and approximately $45.71 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for $1.84 or 0.00009408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,559.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00058074 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010409 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00063155 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. Telegram | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

