Myriad Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Myriad has traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $677,595.58 and approximately $28.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 117.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,831,198,750 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Myriad

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | GitHub “

