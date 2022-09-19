Mysterium (MYST) Reaches Market Cap of $5.80 Million

Mysterium (MYST) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a market cap of $5.80 million and $210,595.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00120037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.00857448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium’s launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network.

Mysterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node).From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.