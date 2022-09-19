NAGA (NGC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.39 Million

NAGA (NGC) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. NAGA has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $179,738.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA coin can now be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,522.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057763 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010429 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00062575 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

