Namecoin (NMC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,882.00

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00005278 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $15.02 million and approximately $4,882.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,313.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00580746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00254086 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00049917 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Diamond Launch (DLC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009020 BTC.

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is namecoin.info. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

