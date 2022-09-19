Nano Market Capitalization Reaches $106.84 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. Nano has a market capitalization of $106.84 million and $7.96 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004673 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

