NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.49 on Friday. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

