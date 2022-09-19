NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.49 on Friday. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NantHealth
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
