NAOS Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $43,328.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00859750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s genesis date was April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,510,069 coins. The official website for NAOS Finance is naos.finance. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

