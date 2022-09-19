Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of NAII opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

