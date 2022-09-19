Navcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,105.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $2,105.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001199 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,449,826 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars.

