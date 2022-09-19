NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NCR by 11.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in NCR by 252.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,713 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in NCR by 99.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in NCR by 350.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Stock Down 20.3 %

NCR stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.51. NCR has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile



NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

