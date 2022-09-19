Neo Market Cap Hits $581.61 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $8.25 or 0.00043402 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $581.61 million and $49.43 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00117154 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002358 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,997.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
