Netvrk (NTVRK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.80 Million

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Netvrk has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Netvrk coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netvrk has a market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $558,369.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Netvrk Profile

The Reddit community for Netvrk is https://reddit.com/r/NetVRk. Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netvrk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Netvrk is a multichain metaverse on the blockchain, with tools that allow you to monetize your content via NFTsThe NETVRK token can be used to buy assets within the virtual world such as buildings, vehicles, houses etc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netvrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netvrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netvrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

