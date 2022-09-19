Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,887 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Dynatrace worth $61,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Shares of DT opened at $37.33 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

