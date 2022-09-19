Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,658 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 29,699 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.92.

Netflix Stock Up 2.0 %

NFLX stock opened at $240.13 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.