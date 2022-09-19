Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invitation Homes worth $64,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.9 %

INVH stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.