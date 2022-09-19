Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invitation Homes worth $64,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.
Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.9 %
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invitation Homes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.
Invitation Homes Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
