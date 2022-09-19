Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.18% of MongoDB worth $53,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MongoDB by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,704 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.47, for a total value of $715,126.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,630,620.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,825. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.83.

MongoDB stock opened at $220.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.95. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

