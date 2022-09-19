Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $51.62 Million Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.42% of Viasat worth $51,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,590,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,596,000 after buying an additional 55,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,500,000 after buying an additional 40,414 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Viasat by 2.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,919,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,493,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Viasat by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,262,000 after buying an additional 102,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 3.1% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,916,000 after buying an additional 60,919 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $35.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viasat Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

