Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $59.52 Million Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,026,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,093 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.92% of Utz Brands worth $59,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Stephens increased their price target on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

