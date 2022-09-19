Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,022,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 9.01% of American Software worth $62,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,103 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after buying an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in American Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 3,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 3,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $78,912.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Software Stock Performance

American Software Dividend Announcement

AMSWA opened at $15.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

American Software Profile

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

Featured Stories

