Neutrino Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $55,769.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $23.91 million and approximately $55,769.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Neutrino Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.72 or 0.00044497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,743,883 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news. Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto.

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

