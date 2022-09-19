New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 742,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $58.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $1,788,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,776.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,776.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $954,289.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,806.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,228. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1,336.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 302,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 742.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

