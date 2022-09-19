Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $69.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $43.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

