Newton Price Tops $0.0002 (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Newton has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $479,364.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00117154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00883650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

