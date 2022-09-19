Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,622,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,773 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $18,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Nextdoor by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on KIND shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 4.55.

NYSE KIND opened at 3.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.97. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 2.47 and a 12 month high of 18.59.

In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze bought 765,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,532,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,917,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,136,971.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Sze bought 765,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 2,532,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately 36,136,971.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.39 per share, for a total transaction of 1,356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,299,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,913,657.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,765,000 shares of company stock worth $17,939,150 in the last ninety days. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

