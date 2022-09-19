Nexus Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $3,210.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,084,647 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million.In a nutshell, Nominated Proof-of-Stake (nPoS) is the process of selecting validators to be allowed to participate in the consensus protocol. NPoS is a variation of Proof-of-Stake and is used in Substrate-based Blockchains such as Kusama, Edgeware or Polkadot.TelegramWhitepaper”

