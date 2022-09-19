NFT STARS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,899.00 (NFTS)

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One NFT STARS coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT STARS has traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar. NFT STARS has a market capitalization of $218,948.23 and approximately $11,899.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NFT STARS Profile
NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 coins. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
NFT STARS Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for NFT STARS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT STARS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.