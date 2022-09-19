Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Tops $0.0593 on Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $114.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

