Nimiq Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $12.65 million and approximately $139,517.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,371,209,539 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,209,539 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

