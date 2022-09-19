Noir (NOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $84,058.99

Noir (NOR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $84,058.99 and $2.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,688,833 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Noir Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments.”

