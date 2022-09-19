NoLimitCoin Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $448,069.62 and $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 89.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid created to be the currency used in the upcoming Fantasy Football game, No Limits Fantasy Sports. NLC uses SHA256D as an algorithm and has a 2 minute block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.