Norman Payson Sells 6,618 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $213,562.86.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $221,041.20.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $194,436.84.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $40.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after buying an additional 429,385 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 52.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after buying an additional 1,209,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after buying an additional 100,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 74.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after buying an additional 927,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

