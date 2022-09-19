Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.11. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Articles

