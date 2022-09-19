Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$49.00 at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.52.

TSE:NPI opened at C$44.75 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$34.95 and a 12-month high of C$47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

