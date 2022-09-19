Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.3% in the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.7% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $103.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average of $119.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.86 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

