Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NWFL stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $228.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
