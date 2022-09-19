Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $228.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,817.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,817.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,188 shares of company stock worth $109,035 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.