Novo Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (NOVO)

Novo (NOVO) traded 2,239.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Novo has a total market capitalization of $224.67 million and approximately $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Novo has traded up 19,787.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Novo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00119779 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00858635 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Novo
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. Novo’s official website is novocurrency.com.
Novo Coin Trading
