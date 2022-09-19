Nsure.Network (NSURE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $274,030.00

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Nsure.Network has a market cap of $108,637.05 and approximately $274,030.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,536.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010422 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

Nsure.Network (NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/#. Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network.

Buying and Selling Nsure.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. "

