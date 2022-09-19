Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,734 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,953,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after buying an additional 479,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $15.56 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.01). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

