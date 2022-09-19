O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Stock Performance

OIIM stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $88.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O2Micro International by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 568,726 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 144.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.