Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $152.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Valley Bancorp

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In related news, Director Lynn Dickerson bought 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,218.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,274.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,083 shares of company stock worth $37,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.