Oasis Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32.81 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $293.20 million and approximately $32.81 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. The consensus layer is a proof-of-stake (Pos)-secured blockchain with a decentralized set of validator nodes operated by independent nodes. The separation of execution from consensus is secured using fraud proofs. On the Oasis Network’s Cipher ParaTime, nodes are required to use a type of secure computing technology called a TEE (Trusted Execution Environment), which acts as a hypothetical black box for smart contract execution in a confidential ParaTime. Encrypted data goes into the black box along with the smart contract, data is decrypted, processed by the smart contract and then encrypted before it is sent out of the TEE. This process ensures that data remains confidential and is never leaked to the node operator or application developer. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Github | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

