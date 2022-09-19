OAX Hits Market Capitalization of $17.82 Million (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $17.82 million and $7.75 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 90.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OAX

OAX launched on June 22nd, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is www.openanx.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

