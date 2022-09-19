Obyte Hits Market Cap of $12.24 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $14.89 or 0.00076202 BTC on major exchanges. Obyte has a total market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $10,332.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Obyte Profile

Obyte was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 822,137 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org.

Obyte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “.Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

