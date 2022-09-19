Occam.Fi (OCC) Price Tops $0.30

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Occam.Fi has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Occam.Fi has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $38,068.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Occam.Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001544 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Occam.Fi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Occam.Fi Profile

Occam.Fi (CRYPTO:OCC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Occam.Fi is https://reddit.com/r/OccamFi.

Buying and Selling Occam.Fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Occam.fi is a suite of DeFi solutions tailored for Cardano. Designed to deliver market-leading launchpad capabilities, DEX tools, and liquidity pools. The first component of Occam.fi’s ecosystem is its decentralised funding platform, or launchpad, called OccamRazer. Through this launchpad, the next generation of disruptive Cardano applications can undertake significant capital raises through OccamRazer's IDO capabilities. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Occam.Fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Occam.Fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Occam.Fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Occam.Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Occam.Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.