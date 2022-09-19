Octopus Protocol (OPS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $36,273.59

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. Octopus Protocol has a total market cap of $36,273.59 and approximately $22,812.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Octopus Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Octopus Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Octopus Protocol

Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Octopus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.”

