ODIN PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.0865 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0865 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.51 million and $8,340.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117703 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00870102 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile
ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading
