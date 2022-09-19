Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $30.30 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $144.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 20.98%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth $201,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth $1,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

