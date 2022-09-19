OKB (OKB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $882.16 Million

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.70 or 0.00078280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $882.16 million and approximately $25.52 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,782.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00059990 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010839 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00064060 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | Weibo | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

