Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) Insider Christopher Paul Lea Acquires 400,000 Shares

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Paul Lea acquired 400,000 shares of Omega Diagnostics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,499.76).

Omega Diagnostics Group Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of LON:ODX opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.92. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 56.69 ($0.69).

Get Omega Diagnostics Group alerts:

About Omega Diagnostics Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Health and Nutrition, and Global Health and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.