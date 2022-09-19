Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) Insider Christopher Paul Lea Acquires 400,000 Shares

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Paul Lea acquired 400,000 shares of Omega Diagnostics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,499.76).
Omega Diagnostics Group Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of LON:ODX opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.92. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 56.69 ($0.69).
About Omega Diagnostics Group
